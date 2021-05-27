BPF MLA Majendra Narzary dies of post-Covid complications

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, May 26: Newly-elected Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) legislator from Gossaigaon constituency, Majendra Narzary breathed his last at 5:50 am on Wednesday while undergoing treatment for Covid-19 complications.

He was 68. He leaves behind his wife, two sons and three daughters.

Narzary has been undergoing treatment at GMCH for the past few days after he had tested positive for Covid-19. Even though he tested negative for Covid-19 two days back, he has been shifted to the ICU following a heart stroke on Tuesday morning.

Narzary’s mortal remains were brought to his Gossaigaon residence where several people paid their last respect to the departed leader.

Narzary was cremated at Gossaigaon with full state honours.

A meeting of the state cabinet chaired by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma observed two minutes of silence mourning the demise of Narzary.

The chief minister directed ministers Parimal Suklabaidya and Urkhao Gwra Brahma to immediately leave for Narzary’s residence and extend condolences to the bereaved family on behalf of the Assam government.

Narzary has represented Gossaigaon constituency for four consecutive times since 2006.

He was a school teacher before joining politics.

Governor Jagdish Mukhi condoled the untimely demise of Narzary. “It is really unfortunate to have lost a public representative like Majendra Narzary who still had so much to offer to the people and the state”. The death of a hardworking, committed, dedicated MLA like him is a great loss to the society,” Mukhi said in a statement here.

“I am pained to learn about the untimely demise of Gossaigaon MLA Majendra Narzary. A dedicated social worker, committed politician and deeply loved, his absence shall be sorely missed. My heartfelt condolences to the family and prayers for eternal peace of the noble soul,” the chief minister said on twitter, expressing his grief over the demise of Narzary.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Ripun Bora condoled the demise of Narzary and tweeted, “Extremely saddened at the sudden demise of our Mahajot partner MLA of BPF, Majendra Narzary. My heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of late Nazary. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Former Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief and BPF president Hagrama Mohilary also condoled Narzary’s sudden demise and said, “Majendra Narzary has left a vacuum in our hearts. He had represented the Gossaigaon constituency four times since 2006. It is a personal loss for me. For many years we shared our political journey together and worked together for good governance. Together we had more dreams to fulfill for our region. His contribution to our society is immense and cannot be measured. He will always be remembered as a people’s leader. May his soul rest in peace. May you always bless us from your heavenly abode Majen Da.”

BTR chief Pramod Boro said the Bodo society has lost a good representative with his death.

While condoling the death, All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) president Dipen Boro said, “Narzary was a noted politician among the Bodo community.”

Former minister and senior BPF leader Pramila Rani Brahma said, “Late Narzary was a dedicated and humble leader who always thought of people’s welfare and work towards the development of the Bodo community. We lost a great leader with his death.”