BPF plans to drag ‘undemocratically’ formed BTC to court

Pramila Rani Brahma fires salvo at Pradesh BJP leaders

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Dec 16: A day after the formation of the fourth Bodoland Territorial Council, the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) has alleged that the UPPL-BJP-GSP alliance has formed the new council in an ‘undemocratic manner’ as the people’s mandate has been with BPF.

Senior BPF leader and state minister Pramila Rani Brahma asserted that the party would now seek legal help against the ‘undemocratic manner’ of formation of the council by members of the three-party alliance.

In the election for the 40-members BTC, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) called in an alliance and formed the new council where Pramod Boro was declared as the new BTC chief.

Out of the total of 40 seats, BPF won 17 seats to emerge as the single largest party while UPPL bagged 12 seats, BJP got nine and GSP managed to win only one seat.

Even as Hagrama sought for a week’s time from the Governor to prove his majority, the latter accepted the stakes of UPPL-BJP and GSP coalition to form the next council.

“The people’s mandate was with us as we were the single largest party with 17 seats,” Brahma said addressing a press conference at Bathow complex Titaguri here on Wednesday.

“The Governor should have invited us for formation of the council,” Brahma said.

“We would now knock the doors of the judiciary and seek legal help against the undemocratic manner of formation of the council by members of the three-party alliance,” Brahma said.

“We have been patient but now we are planning to seek legal help. We will abide by law and verdict of the court”, Brahma also said.

The announcement comes in the wake of winning candidate of BPF Reo Reoa Narzihary from Jamduar constituency quitting the party and joined BJP, bringing the BPF party’s strength to 16 seats in the council.

However, Brahma welcomed the new CEM Pramod Boro and expressed her hope that the newly formed council will be able to provide good governance to the people of the region.

Meanwhile, BPF winning candidate Reo Reoa Narzihary from Jamduar constituency joined BJP on Wednesday.

Narzihary has joined the saffron camp at a party function in the presence of the party’s new in-charge of Pradesh BJP Baijayant Panda and others.

“I believe more winning candidates are going to join BJP soon,” finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.