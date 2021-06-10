BPF reacts over entrusting power to DC/SDOs in BTC 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 9: BPF party spokesman Kampa Borgoyary and senior BPF leader and former Assam minister Chandan Brahma said that the government’s decision in entrusting the DC/SDOs of the BTC districts with the developmental activities were totally against the interest of the indigenous peoples.

They said that the BTC was created to work for welfare and development of the common mass in Bodoland region and accordingly the DC/SDOs were kept out of the BTC administration by the previous government.

Borgoyary informed that BPF has opined that the BTC was created under sixth schedule to meet development and welfare.

He said that BPF will continue its strong opposition to entrust the DCs and SDOs in the BTC developmental activities.

“The DCs and SDOs are part of the state administration and are not involved with the BTC administration,” Borgoyary said.

The BPF leaders on Wednesday termed the UPPL-BJP-GSP alliance government invalid as the floor test conducted on December 24 was not acceptable.

He informed that the BPF lodged a case with Gauhati High Court over the floor test which was not acceptable and hoped that the High Court will give a positive verdict on the issue.

Over the BTC legislative assembly, Borgoyary said that BPF party MCLAs would not be participating in the BTC legislative assembly following a case hearing in the High Court.