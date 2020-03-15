BPF releases fourth list, to field 37 candidates

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 15: The ruling Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) has released its fourth list of six candidates for the elections to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) slated on April 4.

Of the 40 seats of the BTC, the BPF will field candidates in 37 seats leaving two seats for BJP and one seat for AGP even as the BJP has announced that it will field candidates in all 40 seats in the elections.

Addressing a press conference in Kokrajhar on Sunday, BPF supremo Hagrama Mohilary said that the BPF would contest in 37 seats. “Two seats have been offered to BJP and one to AGP keeping the spirit of BJP-BPF-AGP alliance government in the state,” Mohilary said.

The six candidates whose names have been announced are: Fwilao Basumatary (Dhanshri), Suresh Tanti (Nonoi Serfang), Dhiren Boro (Koklabari), Jeorge Basumatary (Kachugaon), Dhananjay Basumatary (Manas Serfang) and Rahindra Brahma (Guma).

He claimed that the BPF will get majority in the election and will be able to form the council.

Two seats – Fskiragram and Nagrijuli have been offered to BJP and Thuribari seat to AGP keeping the three party alliance,” he said.

This time, the BPF fielded two women candidates from Parbatjhora (Moonmoon Brahma) and Mathanguri (Aktara Ahmed).

Mohilary said that there will be no impact of Congress-AIUDF alliance in the elections.

He claimed that United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) will score zero in the elections.

The State social welfare minister and senior BPF leader Pramila Rani Brahma said there would be friendly contest between BPF and BJP in the elections.