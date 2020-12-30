BPF suffers another jolt as senior members join BJP, UPPL

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Dec 30: In another political development in Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) region after the formation of UPPL-BJP-GSP coalition government in BTC, former executive members of BTC and senior BPF leaders have joined BJP and UPPL respectively on Wednesday in Udalguri district.

Former BTC executive member and contesting candidate of AIUDF party from Dhanshri constituency in Udalguri district, Mitharam Basumatary formally joined the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) on Wednesday at a party meeting held in Udalguri district. Basumatary joined UPPL along with his hundreds of supporters and followers.

Notably, Basumatary was the executive member in Bodoland Territorial Council for three terms under the banner of BPF party from 2005 to 2015.

However, he lost in 2015 and 2020 general BTC council elections on the BPF and AIUDF party ticket respectively from Dhanshri constituency.

UPPL chief and BTC CEM Pramod Bodo accorded warm welcome and felicitated Basumatary and his followers in the presence of BTC deputy chief Gobinda Basumatary.

Meanwhile, former BTC executive member and senior BPF leader Bonzar Daimary formally joined the BJP party on Wednesday in Udalguri district. Daimary served as the MCLA for three terms from Khaling Duar constituency since 2005, however, lost to UPPL candidate Dilip Kumar Boro in the BTC council election in 2020.