BPF-UPPL lock horns ahead of BTC elections

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 10: Nearly 100 new members from different party and organisations including UPPL and BJP joined the BPF party on Monday at a programme held at Chandamari in Kokrajhar. The new members hail from different villages of Jharbari and Patgaon primary committees under Banargaon constituency.

BPF leader and ex BTC executive member Rajib Brahma and several senior party leaders welcomed and offered felicitation to new members. Brahma said that BPF is fully prepared to contest the BTC elections whenever the state election commission deems fir.

He added that his party is contesting in 37 seats out of the 40 member assembly of the council and exuded confidence that BPF will emerge victorious to form the fourth consecutive term of the BTC council.

He also claimed that people from all sections of the council region are coming forward to extend support to the BPF party as they believe in development and prosperity.

Meanwhile, UPPL has also been getting garnering support from all corners of the Banargaon constituency ahead the BTC council elections. Hundreds of new members from different party and organisations including BPF, BJP and GSP are joining the party on many occasions in the constituency. UPPL leader and party candidate Rabiram Brahma and senior leaders have welcomed the new members.