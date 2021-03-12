BPF will face defeat in assembly elections: UPPL chief

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 11: United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) president and Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) chief executive member Pramod Boro has been made a prediction that Hagrama Mohilary led BPF will face a massive defeat in the upcoming assembly elections in four districts of the Bodoland Territorial Region.

On Wednesday in Kokrajhar, UPPL chief and BTR CEM Boro said that his UPPL party is contesting in 9 LACs in the upcoming assembly elections and winning all contesting constituencies to form the state government.

He has claimed that no impact of Congress led Mahajot in the state assembly elections.

He said that BPF will face severe defeat in the assembly elections in all contesting constituencies in the BTR districts.

He said that UPP-BJP-GSP coalition government in BTR was working with dedicated in the four districts.

He informed that BTR administration has released salaries for the teachers in the districts.

On Wednesday evening, senior BPF leader and ex BTC executive member LakhiramTudu and several leaders from different organisations formally joined the UPPL party at a party meeting in Kokrajhar.

UPPL president Pramod Boro and senior leaders welcomed the newly joined members.