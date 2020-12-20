BPF will sit in opposition: Prabin Boro

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Dec 19: Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) will play the role of an opposition in the Pramod Boro-led Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), BPF general secretary Prabin Boro said here on Saturday.

Pramod Boro–led council assumed its office on December 14. UPPL, which got 12 seats, joined hands with BJP (nine) and GSP (one) and staked claim to form the next executive council.

In the election, the BPF captured 16 seats, BJP 9 seats and United People’s Party Liberation (UPPL) secured 12 seats, while Gana Surakha Party (GSP) and Cong-AIUDF alliance managed to get one seat each.

Lone Cong-AIUDF member and a BPF member joined the BJP last week.

“BPF will play the role of a constructive opposition in the BTC,” Boro said addressing a press conference at party office here.

“We want to maintain healthy democracy in BTC,” Boro said.

“The central working committee meeting of BPF will be held in Barama on December 20 to analysis the poll results, Boro said.

Boro, however, claimed that the manner of formation of government in BTC is not justified.

“BPF, being the single largest party, should haven been invited for formation of government in the council. But the manner they formed the government is undemocratic,” he said.

“We have already challenged the issue of government formation in Gauhati High Court seeking justice. The court will give a final verdict on December 22,” he said.

In an interim order, the high court on Friday stayed the functioning of the Pramod Boro-led council following a petition filed by BPF supremo Hagrama Mohilary challenging the Governor’s order for inviting UPPL-BJP-GSP alliance to form government in the council.