Brahmaputra must be harnessed for economic growth: Himanta

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 3: Chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday attended Brahmaputra Deepotsav festival organised by Guwahati Municipal Corporation at Brahmaputra River Heritage Centre in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the potential of Brahmaputra river must be harnessed for economic growth of the state and the region without harming its natural course.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for celebrating river festivals in his Mann ki Baat programme and this Brahmaputra Deepotsav is an effort in that regard to make the people aware about the effects of climate change and how to protect the environment, he said.

The chief minister informed that through the Namami Brahmaputra and Namami Barak initiatives river civilisations were highlighted and those festivals had achieved their objectives to a great extent. People must join hands with the government to protect the environment through preservation of greenery as the government has been making efforts to develop the river fronts and beautify Guwahati city, he added.

Additional chief secretary Maninder Singh gave the welcome address in the programme where Guwahati Development Department minister Ashok Singhal also spoke. Industry minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, MP Queen Oja, adviser to the Education Department Dr. Nanigopal Mahanta were also present on the occasion among others.

