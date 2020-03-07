‘Brahmaputra’ quarantined at Neematighat

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 7: Our Jorhat correspondent adds: The Jorhat district administration has taken urgent steps to quarantine the crew and passengers of luxury cruise ship MV Mahabahu which has docked at Neematighat, off the Brahmaputra here on Friday night and also isolated five staff of the resort where the US tourist had spent a night before leaving Jorhat on the cruise ship.

The boat has been asked not to leave Jorhat until further direction from the top level authority in Dispur. During the stay the tourists will not be allowed to disembark.

The action comes in wake of an American tourist with the surname Hewitt testing positive for COVID 19 in Bhutan on Friday after he halted a night on February 22 here and travelled through Jorhat to Guwahati on the Mahabahu on February 23.

The tourist along with a female company February 23 more had put up in the posh Thengal Manor resort on the outskirts here on February 22 and spent the night after travelling from Kolkata on a flight.

Thereafter, Hewitt and his partner boarded the MV Mahabahu on February 23 morning and with the ship proceeding to Guwahati.

Jorhat deputy commissioner Roshni A. Korati said that all 56 persons (22 foreign tourists and 34 crew members) on board have been kept isolated on the ship.

She said that a medical team from JMCH comprising eight microbiologists, one epidemiologist, one WHO doctor from Dibrugarh and paramedical staff were taken on a boat to the ship which has been anchored at a sandbar in the Brahmaputra near Neematighat.

Korati said that the team after carrying out thermo scanning and other necessary tests have found no sign of the coronavirus infection.

However, the deputy commissioner said that the team took a throat swab of a crew member after he volunteered the information that he had suffered from slight fever on Friday night. The sample will be sent to ICMR Regional Centre at Lahowal in Dibrugarh district for testing.

An elderly foreign tourist suffering from heart ailment has been shifted to the JMCH isolation ward along with her daughter-in-law and a paramedic of the ship for better care and necessary treatment.

Majuli deputy commissioner Bikram Kairi said that Hewitt had got off at Majuli and that he had watched a private Bhaona function for two hours before leaving.

Korati informed since Friday night the administration after identifying the five staff who came in contact with Hewitt and quarantined at the Thengal Manor. No already as the 24 day incubation period of the virus has passed and all were found to be asymptomatic, no one else were swabbed but are under watch.

Replying to query the DC said that an effort was on to trace the taxi drivers who had brought Hewitt to the Thengal Manor from the airport and again dropped him at Neematighat the next day.

The DC said that the government was also tracking all the co-passengers of Hewitt who had travelled with him on the ship back to Guwahati and those who had come by the same plane.

Urging people not to panic she said that the district administration had taken all precautionary measures including cancellation of holi congregations as well as awareness programs.

Meanwhile, the Majuli district administration has also sought equipment from Jorhat to screen foreign tourists who landed on the river island from and had set up a control rooms at Jengraimukh and Garmur hospitals.

The DC said that the river cruise MV Mahabahu will be stationed at Neematighat for 7 days she further said that Mr. Hewitt had visited Majuli on 25th February and that the DC Majuli was taking all necessary steps regarding contact listing and follow up.

Cruise boat on which COVID 19 infected US tourist had travelled placed in isolation at Jorhat’s Neematighat, doctors screen passengers, crew.