‘Brain and Drain Pathsala’ takes up unique initiative

Pathsala youth walks 1,000 km to spread awareness on drugs

HT Correspondent

BAJALI, Jan 9: In a remarkable achievement one youth of Pathsala, Khanin Roy completed 1,000 kms anti-drug walkathon in 28 days and the well wishers congratulated him on his achievement.

He started his journey to spread his anti-drug and anti-depression message from Dhubri in the first part of December 2020 and reached his target the Shantipur under Arunachal Lower Dibang Valley district successfully on January 5, 2021.

Khanin Roy is doing some uncommon works few years back under the aegis of Brain and Figure, an organisation of the locality. He swam across the Brahmaputra and completed nonstop walking from Pathsala to Guwahati.

The organisation named Brain and Drain is working in Pathsala since 2013 and campaigning is done from 2016 as inform by Khanin Roy.

The main aim is to make the people fit physically and free from depression and drug. “I am doing such activities in order to spread the message to the society and it is our first step and then to keep everybody fit I am willing to undertake yoga camp, cycling, walking, running for the physical fitness and anybody willing to organise such camp in order to maintain good physical and mental health may contact ‘Brain and Drain Pathsala’,” Roy said.

Khanin Roy is planning some more activity in this field.

“During my mission large number of people and organisation supported and appreciated me for my walkathon” Roy informed.

It is learnt that in a day he walked around 25-30 kilometre per day and his health condition is good.

He has already taken many unique steps one after another in the last few years to aware the people against drug addiction and depression.

He also said that depression is one of the leading causes of the suicide cases in India sufferings from depression and drug addiction have compelled youth to take extreme steps in trivial matters. He in a message to the youth said –“The youth of new generation should pursue activities like swimming, cycling, walking, undergoing yoga activities, and stay spiritually fit and active. We may not make the society totally free from both depression and drug addiction but we can try our best to reform to maximum extent” he added.

Roy, a kickboxing champion, received the best fighter of the northeast award in 1999, has won several medals at the national level championship.