Bridge over Along-Yinjiong to be completed by May end

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 4: A pre-stressed cantilever bridge on Along-Yinjiong road over River Siang being built by Border Roads Organization (BRO) is likely to be completed shortly.

The bridge involves construction of 81m cantilever on one side which is one of the longest cantilever span constructed in the region. Though BRO faced many hurdles while building the bridge owing to harsh terrains and inclement weather conditions, the work which commenced during April 2015 is likely to be completed by the end of May next. Notably, the bridge is being built under Project Brahmank and headed by Chief Engineer RK Dhiman, VSM.

The completion of the bridge is set to facilitate movement of heavy vehicles and resources from East bank of Siang River to the West bank and vice-versa.