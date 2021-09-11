Bridge to be completed in 4 years: Sonowal        

I will fulfil my promises made to Majuli people, ex-CM assures islanders

Majuli/JORHAT, Sept 10: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal has made it clear that both the Centre and the Assam government are committed to complete a bridge over the Brahmaputra river, connecting Majuli and Jorhat, within four years and are jointly working towards it.

The statement of Sonowal, who was a former chief minister of Assam, came two days after a boat headed to Majuli sank in the river after hitting a ferry steamer near Nimatighat in Jorhat district, in which one person died and two others went missing.

“We all want a bridge on the Brahmaputra and both the state and Central government have taken necessary steps in this direction so that it is well constructed with the latest technology,” Sonowal told media persons on Friday.

The Union minister for Shipping, Ports and Ayush said he respects the opinion of those who asserted that the boat mishap could have been avoided if the Jorhat-Majuli bridge was there.

The foundation stone of the bridge was laid in 2016 while Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Bhumi Pujan earlier this year.

At present, “technical aspects are being examined with both the state and the Central governments aiming at completing the project within the next four years,” Sonowal said.

Sonowal was elected from Majuli in 2016 and again in 2021 while he was elected twice as MP from Lakhimpur constituency under which the world’s largest river island is an assembly segment. He became a Union minister in July and is yet to resign as a member of the Assam assembly.

Rejecting allegations from some quarters that he had done politics over the bridge issue, he said, “The people of Majuli have elected me twice as an MLA and also as an MP. I will never do politics with the people of the island as I both respect and revere them.”

The state cabinet on Thursday decided to entrust Finance minister Ajanta Neog with the responsibility of monitoring the construction of the bridge.

After a meeting with the administration officials and heads of different departments and agencies he told newspersons that all efforts would be taken to ensure the safety of passengers.

He said he would always try to fulfil the earlier assurances given to the people of Majuli.

Sonowal said that on Thursday the chief minister during his visit to Majuli had announced the formation of a GoM to monitor the proposed bridge construction.

To a query about what happened to the seven RoRo and Ro Pax boats which he had acquired but seemed to have disappeared from the scene, he said that the inquiry would reveal why they were not being plied.

The Union minister’s visit came in the wake of a massive head-on collision between two ferries near Nimatighat here in which the smaller single-engined ferry outbound for Kamalabari Ghat capsized and passengers had to jump out and swim back to the Ghat or be rescued.

One passenger, a lecturer of Rangachahi College in Majuli died after being admitted to JMCH while two are still missing. 89 are said to have survived.

The Union minister after arriving at Nimatighat by boat from Majuli here took stock of the rescue operations .

Sonowal in Jorhat also visited the Borigaon house of missing ENT surgeon Dr Bikramjit Baruah who was posted at Majuli hospital.

Earlier the family members of Dr Bikramjit Baruah offered prayers at the Nimatighat seeking safe return of the ENT surgeon.

Sonowal also visited Jorhat Medical College and Hospital and enquired about the health of the injured people in the boat mishap.

The survivors of the boat tragedy were sent back to Majuli and Lakhimpur via Bogibeel bridge connecting Dibrugarh district with Dhemaji.

Meanwhile, All Assam Students Union advisor Samujjal Bhattacharyya on Friday came to Nimatighat and slammed the government’s lackadaisical attitude due to which the ferry mishap had occurred.

