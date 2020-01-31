British national dies on luxury liner at Nimatighat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Jan 31: A British national Alastair Neil MacDonald was found dead on board the luxury cruise liner Charaidew II at Nimatighat here on Friday morning. The passport shows Alastair, a citizen of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, to be about 83 years of age and having been born at Newcastle on Tyne. A district administration official said that the matter was reported to them at about 9.30 am after the ship docked.

The official said that Alastair had been ailing and had received preliminary treatment at Garmur Mini PHC in Majuli on Thursday. Alastair was travelling in a group of 24 people from UK on the ship which had started its voyage from Guwahati on January 19.

The officer-in-charge of Jorhat Police Station NK Bora said that a post mortem had been conducted and that the administration was in contact with the British Consulate in New Delhi for arrangements to take the body to UK.