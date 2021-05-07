BRO conducts motorcycle expedition

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 6: Border roads organisation is conducting motorcycle expeditions in Northeast to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence in a befitting manner and as part of the overall “Azadika Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations of the centre. This motorcycle expedition also coincides with 61st raising day of BRO.

The aim of the motorcycle expectation by Border Roads Organisation is to spread awareness on Covid-19 and safety measures to be adopted by one and all, connect with the people of North-east and spread awareness about organisation’s contribution towards achieving Atma-nirbhar-Bharat, road safety measures to be adopted by the citizens, and act as a messenger of peace, harmony, national integration.

In view of the present situation arising out of spread of Covid-19 Pandemic, lockdown imposed by many states in NE, the subject motorcycle expedition has been planned to be conducted in respective project AoR. Approx 44 officers and personnel of BRO riding 25 motorcycles covered a cumulative distance of approx 6800 kms in Seven projects’ area of responsibility, said PKH Singh, ADGBR (East).