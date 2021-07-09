Brothel home busted at Nagaon, 10 including ex-AASU secretary held 

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, July 8: Based on a secret tip-off, Nagaon police led by additional superintendent of police (HQ) Dhruba Bora busted an illegal brothel at a rented house at Lakhinagar Chariali in the town on Thursday. Police also picked up 4 males and 6 females including a 15-year-old minor from the spot. They subsequently also seized Rs 71,850 and other objectionable items from their possession, added the source.

Notably, the owner of the rented property Muruli Saikia (63) and his son Mridupaban Saikia (24) who was also a former assistant secretary of Nagaon Anchalik unit of AASU have also been arrested in connection with the case. It is alleged that they were also actively involved in the trade. Further investigation is, however, going on.