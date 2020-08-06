Brown sugar worth Rs 30 lakh recovered from Nagaland border, 2 held

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Aug 5: In major breakthrough, police have recovered a huge quantity of suspected brown sugar with an estimated street value of Rs. 20 lakh from a Bolero Pick Up at the interstate Dillai gate on NH 36 in Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday.

Based on a specific information about the movement of contraband drugs, police personnel manning the inter-state Dillai gate set up a naka check on NH 36 near Lahorijan BOP swung into action.

The police team intercepted an incoming Bolero Pick Up truck bearing registration No AS01BC7866 and on frisking the police found 649 grams of brown sugar concealed under 52 soap cases inside the vehicle.

“We have arrested the driver Moinul Haque and helper Ali Hussain in this connection. Both are residents of Jamunamukh in Hojai district. As per the preliminary interrogation, it is revealed that the arrested duo had received the consignment at Dimapur and was supposed to hand over it to someone at Doboka bypass. Further investigations are on,” Bokajan SDPO John Das told reporters here.

Notably, Dillai Gate has become a transit route of many smugglers to transport ganja and other contraband drugs to Assam and other parts of the country.

Recently, the Khatkhati police have seized a truck loaded with 210 kilo cannabis from NH 39 here. Police also seized a huge consignment of sedative SP capsules worth Rs 3 lakh from a slum adjacent to Nagaland border on May 29.