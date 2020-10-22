Thursday, October 22
BSF apprehends one Indian national along with opium

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 21: BSF troops of Guwahati Frontier apprehended one Indian national along with 1.25kg of raw opium from South Bhanga village under Mathabhanga Police Station in Coochbehar district, West Bengal on October 20. Acting on tip off, troops of Srimukh border outpost launched a special operation where they stopped a suspicious vehicle bearing registration number WB 63 A 2803 plying from Pokhihaga to Siliguri through Mathabhanga Railway Station. Upon searching the vehicle, a plastic bag containing the raw opium was recovered from the rear seat of the vehicle.

The apprehended individual has been identified as Jyanto Barman (24), son of Rangolal Barman, resident of Purvo Kahtirbari village. Barman along with the seized raw opium and vehicle have been handed over to Mathabhanga Police for further legal action.

