BSF-BGB talks underway in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 22: The 51st round of director general level border coordination meeting between Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) began here on Tuesday.

While a 12-member Indian delegation is being represented by BSF DG Rakesh Asthana, BGB DG Major General Md Shafeenul Islam is heading the 11-member BGB delegation.

The five-day talk, which will end on December 26, will deliberate on discussing border related issues, and to enable better coordination between the two border guarding forces with special focus on addressing and streamlining mechanisms on how to jointly curb various trans-border crimes and timely sharing of information between both border guarding forces.

In this bi-annual conference, the concerned officials from prime minister’s office (PMO), ministry of home affairs (MHA), ministry of external affairs (MEA) and senior BGB officials will represent the Bangladesh delegation in the conference while senior officials of BSF headquarters, frontier IGs and concerned officials of the MHA and MEA will represent the BSF delegation.

“There will be deliberations on developmental and infrastructure works, joint efforts for effective implementation of Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) and Confidence Building Measures (CBMs)”, a BSF release said here on Tuesday.

The release said that protection of river banks in the border areas of the both countries, effective implementation of the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) for border management and quickest resolution of frontier related issues and undertaking steps for further strengthening the mutual trust and friendship between the both border forces will also be discussed in the conference.

“The conference will conclude with the signing of a Joint Record of Discussions (JRD) on December 25,” the release added.

The last BSF-BGB border Coordination Conference was held little late from its schedule in September this year in Dhaka from September 16-19.