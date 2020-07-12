BSF Guwahati Frontier organises plantation drive

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 12: Frontier HQ, Border Security Force Guwahati organised a plantation drive at its headquarter premises as well as SHQ and Units under Command on Sunday. KK Gulia, DIG (PSO), Guwahati Frontier, Border Security Force inaugurated the plantation drive by planting a sapling supporting the cause of a greener planet. More than 5000 saplings of fruit bearing trees were planted by the troops on the occasion.

DIG Gulia highlighted the importance of afforestation in the present scenario of global warming. He also appreciated the troops for their overwhelming contribution in the plantation drive and emphasized on the need of realizing the importance of respecting and protecting the forest wealth and the rich flora and fauna for future generations.

Notably, under the directions of MHA, the plantation drive has been underway since World Environment Day on June 5 in all BSF establishments under Guwahati Frontier, spread in two states of Assam and West Bengal.