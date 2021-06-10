Thursday, June 10
BSF returns Bangladeshi youth strayed into Indian Territory 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 9: On humanitarian ground BSF handed over a 12-year-old Bangladeshi teenager namely Hasanur Jamal Abhik on June 8 to BGB as a goodwill gesture during a flag meeting held between BSF & BGB at ICP Dawki.

The Bangladeshi youth was found roaming in the village area of Dawki, who entered the Indian Territory inadvertently on June 6. Presenting sweets to Bangladeshi teenagers on his return made the moment amiable for all those present on the occasion.

