BSF seizes 1 cattle laden truck in Indo-Bangla border

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 3: On the intervening night of January 2-3, 60 cattle heads worth over INR 21 lakhs were confiscated in different areas on the international border of Bangladesh by the BSF troops of Meghalaya Frontier.

In one of the incidents, 1 Indian national was also apprehended at Sonapur Bridge near Umkiang with a truck carrying cattle without any valid documents. However, his accomplice managed to escape from the spot.