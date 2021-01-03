BSF seizes 1 cattle laden truck in Indo-Bangla border

Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Jan 3: On the intervening night of January 2-3, 60 cattle heads worth over INR 21 lakhs were confiscated in different areas on the international border of Bangladesh by the BSF troops of Meghalaya Frontier.
In one of the incidents, 1 Indian national was also apprehended at Sonapur Bridge near Umkiang with a truck carrying cattle without any valid documents. However, his accomplice managed to escape from the spot.
