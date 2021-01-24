BSF seizes 1926 yaba tablets

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 24: Troops of Guwahati Frontier of Border Security Force, foiled an attempt of narcotics smuggling at Indo-Bangla border and seized 1926 Yaba tablets on January 23 last, from bordering area of Jhaukuti village under Tufanganj Police Station in Coochbehar district, West Bengal. Acting on tip off, BSF troops of Jhaukuti border outpost carried out a special operation and recovered a plastic packet containing the Yaba tablets.

Notably, the consignment was being smuggled from India to Bangladesh.