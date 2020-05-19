BSF seizes 302 bottles of Phensedyl

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 19: In 3 separate operations, troops of Border Security Force under Guwahati Frontier seized 302 bottles of Phensedyl syrup in the bordering villages of Sitai, Kaimari and Begunihaat under Coohbehar district in West Bengal on May 18.

Acting on a tip-off, troops of Sitai border outpost carried out a special operation and seized 99 bottles of Phensedyl wrapped in a plastic bag. In second operation, troops of Kaimari border outpost carried out a special operation and seized 48 bottles of Phensedyl.

Meanwhile, troops of Ataldanga border outpost seized 155 bottles of Phensedyl. The recovered items have been handed over to Sitai and Sahebganj police station for further legal action.