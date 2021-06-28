BSF seizes huge quantity of narcotics 

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, June 27: BSF Tripura Frontier stands firm on its pledge to eradicate the menace of drug abuse and its illegal trafficking in the society.

On June 26, to mark the “International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking”, the ancillary field formations of BSF Tripura conducted ‘Anti-Narcotics Special Drive’ and effected seizure of Narcotics / Drugs i.e., 13.5 grams Brown Sugar like substance worth Rs. 6,75,000/-, 400 Nos Yaba Tablets worth Rs 2,00,000/-, 25.2 Kgs Ganja worth Rs.1,26,000/- and 385 Bottles of Eskuff Syrup valued Rs. 48,057/- along with other contraband items having combined value of Rs. 20,78,008/-, besides apprehending two drug peddlers.

On June 26, based on specific intelligence input regarding stocking of narcotics in the house of one suspect namely Tajuddin (26 years) S/o Mabashir Ali R/o vill – Paschim Chandrapur, PS- Dharmanagar, Distt- North Tripura, a joint team comprising of BSF troops,166 Bn BSF under Panisagar Sector BSF and local police party conducted special search operation.

During the operation, the party recovered 13.50 gms brown sugar-like substance worth Rs. 6,75,000/-, Indian currency of Rs. 63,810/- and 15 mobile phones.

Total value of the seizure is Rs. 7,84,610/- and apprehended the above house owner.

On the same day i.e., on June 26 similarly, based on specific intelligence input regarding transportation of Yaba tablets consignment in a TATA magic van bearing regn No.TR-06-2713, the BSF troops conducted special operation and successfully intercepted the target vehicle, on transit.

During the thorough search of the vehicle, the party recovered 240 nos. Yaba Tablets along with Indian currency, 1 mobile phone and also confiscated the TATA Magic Van (TR-06-2713) with total seizure value of Rs. 8,21,160/-. The vehicle driver namely Sukhen Sarkar (55 years) S/o Late Sudhir Sarkar R/o Vill & PO- Paschim Karangichera, PS- Champahour, Distt- Khowai was apprehended and handed over to Police Station Champahour for further legal action.