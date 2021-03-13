BSF seizes narcotics at Coochbehar border

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 12: Troops of 47/100 Bn under Guwahati frontier of Border Security Force foiled attempt of narcotics smuggling at Indo-Bangaldesh border and seized 185 Phensedyl bottles and 5 Kgs Ganja on March 11 from bordering villages of Gachtala, West Chamata and Sitai district- Coochbehar (West Bengal).

After receiving intelligence inputs regarding possible bid of smuggling of Phensedyl bottles in the border villages, BSF troops of 100 Bn and 47 Bn were alerted and patrolling parties were also sent to the suspected places. In one of the special operations, troops of BOP Gachtala 47 Bn BSF managed to seize 5 Kg of Ganja and 25 bottles of Phensedyl and in another operation troops of 100 Bn BSF seized 160 bottles of Phensedyl. The troops of Border out post West Chamta 100 Bn observed suspicious activity of 4-5 smugglers, on being challenged by the BSF troops, smugglers ran away taking advantage of the darkness and bushes in a backward direction. After a thorough search, the troops recovered the bags containing Phensedyl. The smugglers were trying to smuggle the Phensedyl into Bangladesh by throwing over the Indian Bangladesh Border Fence (IBBF).

The seized items have been handed over to PS- Sitai and PS- Sitalkuchi, Distt- Coochbehar.

BSF troops are always alert towards the issues of trans-border crimes and illegal infiltration and are making all endeavours to contain such trans-border crimes.