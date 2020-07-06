BSF seizes Yaba tablets, phensedyl, ganja

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 6: In two separate operations, troops of Guwahati Frontier of Border Security Force seized 920 numbers of Yaba tablets and 200 bottles of Phensedyl as well as 5kg of Ganja from bordering village of Kalabari under Mankachar Police Station in South Salamara and Muslimpara village under Sitalkuchi Police Station in Coochbehar on July 6.

Acting on a tip-off, the BSF troops of Diara border outpost carried out a special operation in Kalabari village and challenged a group of miscreants.

They managed to flee from the spot taking advantage of the darkness, however, the troops managed to recover the consignment which the miscreants threw away while fleeing, containing 920 numbers of Yaba Tablets.

Meanwhile, in a second operation, the troops of Amrit border outpost carried out a special operation in Muslimpara village and challenged a group of suspiciously moving miscreants who threw the consignment and fled the area. However, the troops recovered the consignment containing 200 bottles of Phensedyl and 5kg Ganja.