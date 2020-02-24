BSU, PJACBM demand early release of Ranjan Daimary

HT Correspondent

UDALGURI, Feb 24: The Bodoland Students Union (BSU), the student wing of the ruling Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and People’s Joint Action Committee for Boroland Movement (PJACBM), a rights group, have raised their voice for early release of founder chairman of National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) Ranjan Daimary on the ground that he was one of the key signatories of the Bodo Peace Accord signed between Bodo stakeholders and Union government in New Delhi on January 27.

Addressing a press conference at Tengapara in Kokrajhar on Monday, BSU president Swgwmsar Basumatary and secretary Banjit Manjal Basumatary along with president of Kokrajhar chapter of PJACBM, Martin Basumatary made fervent appeal to the Union and Assam government for release of Ranjan Daimary on bail for bringing permanent peace and tranquility in the Bodo belt.

“Ranjan Daimary is one of the key signatories of the accord and therefore he must be granted bail to work for the cause of the people and for supervision of the implementation of the clauses of the pact,” BSU president, Swgwmsar Basumatary said.

“The pact was signed in hurry for which founder NDFB chairman,Ranjan Daimary was pushed back to prison. All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) is responsible for it,” he said.

Pertinently, NDFB supremo Ranjan Daimary, sentenced to life imprisonment for serial bomb blasts in Assam on 2008, was released on interim bail for a period of four weeks from the Guwahati Central Jail and taken to New Delhi for participation in Bodo peace talks with the Union government and was recently pushed back to prison after expiry of the bail period.