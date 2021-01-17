BTC admin meet with intellectuals held

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Jan 17: A get-together of all Bodo intellectual and Bodo organisations was held at Central Institute of Technology (CIT), Kokrajhar on Sunday on the welfare activities of Bodoland Territorial Region.

Several organisations of Bodo community including All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), Bodo Sahitya Sabha, Boro Somaj, Bodo Writers Academy, Dularai Bodo Harimu Afad participated in the session which was organised by Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) administration.

In the meeting, various issues and welfare aspects including proper implementation of BTR accord clauses, education, social integration and upliftment and developmental activities in BTR areas were discussed.

“Had a good discussion with all Bodo intellectuals, professors, principals on problems faced and how BTR will solve the issues and welfare aspects in the BTR areas,” Boro said.