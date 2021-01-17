Sunday, January 17
Flash News
The Hills Times
The Hills Times
You are at:»»BTC admin meet with intellectuals held

BTC admin meet with intellectuals held

0
By on Regional
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Jan 17: A get-together of all Bodo intellectual and Bodo organisations was held at Central Institute of Technology (CIT), Kokrajhar on Sunday on the welfare activities of Bodoland Territorial Region.

Several organisations of Bodo community including All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), Bodo Sahitya Sabha, Boro Somaj, Bodo Writers Academy, Dularai Bodo Harimu Afad participated in the session which was organised by Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) administration.

In the meeting, various issues and welfare aspects including proper implementation of BTR accord clauses, education, social integration and upliftment and developmental activities in BTR areas were discussed.

“Had a good discussion with all Bodo intellectuals, professors, principals on problems faced and how BTR will solve the issues and welfare aspects in the BTR areas,” Boro said.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply