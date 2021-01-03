BTC CEM urges students to work towards betterment of society

Two-wheelers awarded to meritorious girl students

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR/UDALGURI, Jan 3: Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro ceremonially distributed two wheelers among the meritorious girl students of Higher Secondary examination 2020 under Dr Banikanta Kakati Award 2020 (Bharati Pragyan Scheme) on Sunday in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts.

The award has been conferred under the Pragyan Bharati Scheme among the girl students who have scored 60% and above in the HS examination 2020. Addressing the programme in Kokrajhar, Boro congratulated all the girl students and urged the student community to be dedicated while taking higher studies in life.

“Dedicate to be a good human being among the society and render services for bringing a healthy living with integration,” Boro added. BTC MCLA Rakesh Brahma, BTC education director Jagadish Prasad Brahma, principal of Science College Kokrajhar Dr RN Sinha were the prominent attendees in the event.

On the other hand, while addressing the gathering in Chirang, Boro thanked Assam Education Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma for taking maximum interest in the education sector. He hoped that such a scheme of the state government would definitely encourage the girl students towards concentrating on higher education as well as empower the women in general in the state. “These scooties are being given to you by the government to encourage you,” Boro added.

During the programme, Bhaskar Jyoti Mazumdar, who successfully cleared the APSC examination, 2018 from the district was also felicitated by the BTR CEM Pramod Boro.

Scooters distributed in Tangla

Bodoland Territorial Council deputy chief executive member (CEM) Gobinda Basumatary on Sunday, distributed scooters to meritorious girl students under the Dr Banikanta Kakati Award in Tangla College premises in Udalguri district.

As per the initiative of the state government each girl students of the district who secured first division in the Higher Secondary examination in 2020 were awarded a two-wheeler under the Pragyan Bharati scheme. Basumatary ceremoniously handed over the scooters to 5 meritorious girl students namely Sansri Narzary, Richa Daimari, Rahashree Narzary, Nabagata Kashyap and Riturani Das.

Speaking on the occasion, Basumatary stressed on the necessity of higher education in student’s life and made a fervent appeal to the parents to allow their wards to pursue careers in the field they are interested in. He further reiterated that both women and men must equally march ahead in society.

Principal of Tangla College, Dr Prasen Daimari while lauding the efforts of the government said that the scheme will go a long way in removing the social stigma attached to girl students along with encouraging and empowering them. Udalguri deputy commissioner Prakash Ranjan Gharphaliya maintained that until and unless women come forward, the society can never develop.