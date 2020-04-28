BTC dissolved, Governor’s rule imposed

Rajesh Prasad named administrator of Bodoland Territorial Council

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/ KOKRAJHAR, April 27: Finally, the administration of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) was brought under the control of the Governor as the term of the council expired on Monday.

“The Governor of Assam, in exercise of the powers conferred by Sub-para (2) of paragraph 16 of the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India, has assumed to himself the administration of the Bodoland Territorial Council,” said an official notification vide its order No TAD/BTC/250/2020/30 dated 27th April 2020.

“The Governor is pleased to appoint Rajesh Prasad, principal secretary to the Government of Assam to exercise all the functions and powers exercisable by the said council and Its Executive Committee, Chief Executive Member. Deputy Chief Executive Member, Speaker, Deputy Speaker and Executive Members, subject to such directions as may be issued by Governor from time to time. He will thus perform his duties under the superintendence, direction and control of Governor of Assam,” the notification said.

“Rajesh Prasad, IAS shall be designated as the “Administrator, Bodoland Territorial Council,” it further said.

The election to the 40 constituencies of BTC was announced on April 4. However, it was postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the state.

The ruling BPF, an ally of BJP-led government, has demanded the state government for extension of the term of the council for further six months, which was rejected by the Governor.

However, the BJP has demanded Governor’s rule in the BTAC saying that there is no reason to extend the term of the council.

Reacting sharply to the decision of the Governor, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary said the Governor has ordered for Governor’s rule in BTC setting aside the proposal of state government for extension of the council.

“There is a provision for extension of the council as per clause-6A of para-2 of Sixth Schedule to the constitution of India. As per para-20BA of Sixth Schedule, Governor can’t overrule on council of minister’s or state government proposal,” Daimary said on a Facebook post hours after the decision.

Meanwhile, various organisations and political parties, including United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), Gana Suraksha Party (GSP), Congress and All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) have welcomed the decision.

Welcoming the decision, UPPL president and former ABSU president Pramod Boro said that various parties and citizens demanded governor’s rule in the BTC and finally the demand has come into reality.

Kokrajhar Lok Sabha member and president of GSP Naba Kumar Sarania hailed the decision saying that it is a right decision initiated for the interest of the people of the region.

All Bodo students Union (ABSU) president Dipen Boro also hailed the decision and said it would pave the way for a free and fair election to the council.

Pursuant to the order by the Governor of Assam, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi regarding the administration of BTC, Rajesh Prasad, Principal Secretary to the GoA and Siddharth Singh Commissioner and Secretary to the GoA have taken over the charge as Administrator and Principal Secretary to the BTC respectively.