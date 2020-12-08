BTC Election: Himanta intensifies campaigning in BTAD

HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, Dec 7: As the BTC General Election drawing neared various political parties in order to garner the support of the public have intensified massive campaigning in and around BTAD. North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) Convener Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma was seen campaigning extensively for its candidate in the BTC constituencies like No 2 Guma, 3 No Srirampur and in 5 No Saraibil BTC constituency from the last few days.

Taking a dig at Hagrama Mahilary, while addressing the massive gathering at Babubil in Gossaigaon on Monday said that Mahilary led BPF government has totally failed to safeguard the life and property of the people in BTAD. “He also failed to implement the developmental schemes among the people in BTAD,” he added.

Criticizing Mahilary further, Sarma said that BJP is the only hope to bring a change in BTC. “BJP will bring peace and all round development in BTC as BJP is going to form the next BTC council with the support of voters undoubtedly,” he quipped. Sarma furthermore made a fervent appeal to the people in BTC to vote for BJP to form the next BTC council.