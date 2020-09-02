BTC election wave gains momentum

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 2: Even though, the date of the general elections to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) is yet to be declared, the election campaigning has gained momentum as different parties and independent candidates are leaving no stones unturned to woo the common voters. Various political parties including United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, AIUDF, Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) are seen campaigning in support of their candidates.

On Wednesday, UPPL president Pramod Boro addressed a well attended gathering at Guwabari under Darangajuli constituency for party candidate Phanindra Narzary in Baksa district. Boro said that BPF has not worked for welfare and development in their 17-year rule in BTAD administration.

He alleged that BPF has indulged in massive corruption and anomalies in all developmental aspects in the districts as a result of which the people have been deprived of their due rights and development. He further informed that BTR accord is an inclusive accord for all sections of the society under which several higher educational institutions, cultural institutions, development packages will be coming through in the region. He added that UPPL has been working wholeheartedly for development and welfare in the region and claimed that UPPL will be winning 30 seats out of the 40 member house and form the next council government.

On the other hand, President of UPPL women wing Bina Goyary also addressed an election campaign at Bongshigaon under Banargaon constituency for party candidate Rabiram Brahma on Wednesday in Kokrajhar district. Goyary said that BPF is now facing the backlash of the people as it only was involved in corruption during the time in power. She further alleged that BPF never worked for any welfare for the women communities in their 17-year rule in BTAD administration.

She urged the people to extend their support towards UPPL for development and parivartan. Meanwhile, Brahma said that BPF will be facing a tsunami in the upcoming elections and that the support of BPF supremo Hagrama Mohilary is sinking with every passing day.

BPF president Hagrama Mohilary also held an election campaign at Bongshigaon community hall under Banargaon constituency for party candidate Rajib Brahma. Mohilary said that his party will be winning majority seats and form the BTC council for the 4th consecutive term.

He added that BPF has been working for the overall development of the BTAD which is evident by the progress the region has made over the years. He maintained that the recent signing of BTR accord is futile and that the accord does not bring anything significant for the region or the people. Party candidate Brahma said that BPF will be getting the last laugh as the people are smart to not fall prey to false propagandas.