BTC elections: BPF releases first list of 15 candidates

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 17: The ruling Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) has released its first list of 15 candidates for the upcoming elections to Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) slated for April.

In the list, party has dropped existing BTC executive member (EM) Alindra Mushahary from Rowta constituency in Udalguri district.

All other existing EMs and speaker and deputy speaker of BTC Legislative Assembly were to contest from their existing constituencies in the election.

Munmun Brahma is the new face to contest from Parbatjhora constituency.

The candidates are: Hagrama Mohilary (Debargaon), Kampa Borgoyary (Chirang Duar), Rajib Brahma (Banargaon), Doneswar Goyary (Baukhungri), Mrityunjay Narzary (Saraibil), Lwmsrao Daimary (Kwirabari), Bijit Gwra Narzary (Darangamela), Ansumwi Khunggur Boro (Mushalpur), Jagadish Sarkar (Mudwibari), Shyam Sundi (Pasnoi Serfang), Tridip Daimary (Harisinha), Nerswn Boro (Bhergaon), Bonjar Daimary (Khaling Duar), Maheswar Basumatary (Goreswar) and Munmun Brahma (Parbatjhora).

BPF president released the list after the central executive meeting of the party at Bathow complex here on Monday.

Mohilary said the candidates for 25 other constituencies will be announced with a few days.

Mohilary claimed that his party is getting single majority by winning 35 seats in the upcoming council elections for fourth consecutive term.

“There will be alliance with BPF, BJP and AGP in the elections. We will be coming to the power for the fourth consecutive term,” Mohilary said.