BTC EM Dey takes responsibility of Gohela Boro’s medical expenses 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 7: Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) executive member for health and family welfare department Arup Kumar Dey has announced to incur all medical expenses of ailing national Gold medallist archer Gohela Boro.

Dey said that Boro would be sent to AIIMS Delhi for better treatment within three days. He further assured a government job for Boro in BTC administration.

Boro has been undergoing treatment at RNB civil Hospital in Kokrajhar.

Boro has been suffering from severe illness for a few months and has been facing financial hardships.

Dey visited Boro at RNB civil hospital Kokrajhar on Monday and took stock of her health, who was wishing for financial support from the well-wishers and government.

He has termed Boro as proud of the BTR region who had earned Gold medal in the National Games held in 2015 in Kerala.

Dey moreover hoped for a speedy recovery of Boro.

Gohela Boro has expressed her gratitude to BTC executive member Dey for his step to extend support for medical treatment.