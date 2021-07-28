BTC EM Dharma Narayan Das promises tourism development 

KOKRAJHAR, July 27: Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) executive member (EM) promised to develop tourism in the area. “The tourism sector in Bodoland Territorial Council districts would be developed and uplifted with impressive steps in days to come,” said BTC executive member Dharma Narayan Das. Das while talking with reporters in Kokrajhar on Tuesday, said that there is sufficient aspect and potentiality of the tourism sector in Bodoland Territorial Council districts besides attractive natural resources including two national parks – Manas and Raimona. He said that the BTC tourism department has been initiating strong steps to explore the tourist spots across the region by building up attractive infrastructural aspects. He said that the tourism department has so far stepped up necessary strategies to make healthy hotspots of tourism in days to come.