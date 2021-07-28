BTC EM Dharma Narayan Das promises tourism development 

HT Correspondent
KOKRAJHAR, July 27: Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) executive member (EM) promised to develop tourism in the area. “The tourism sector in Bodoland Territorial Council districts would be developed and uplifted with impressive steps in days to come,” said BTC executive member Dharma Narayan Das. Das while talking with reporters in Kokrajhar on Tuesday, said that there is sufficient aspect and potentiality of the tourism sector in Bodoland Territorial Council districts besides attractive natural resources including two national parks – Manas and Raimona. He said that the BTC tourism department has been initiating strong steps to explore the tourist spots across the region by building up attractive infrastructural aspects. He said that the tourism department has so far stepped up necessary strategies to make healthy hotspots of tourism in days to come.
Meanwhile, over 18 persons participated in the ten-day skill development training program with tourism stakeholders from four different BTC districts which were started from Tuesday held at Kokrajhar under the aegis of BTC tourism department. The training program emphasised building up training among the tourism stakeholders to comprehend the current need, importance, challenges affecting the skill gap in terms of soft skills in the tourism and hospitality sector in BTR and overcome them.