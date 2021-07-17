BTC EM Swargiary inaugurates vertical extension of IPR building 

Notably, the vertical building was constructed by the information & public relations department of BTC for facilitating welfare and development activities of the official as well journalists’ fraternities in the region. A get-together program of media persons of Kokrajhar Press Club was also organised on the occasion where Swargiary interacted with journalists’ fraternities.

Earlier, Swargiary also released the Bodoland Laithun – a monthly bi-lingual magazine of BTC administration (July month edition). Swargiary further assured welfare and development of the journalists’ fraternities in days to come. He said that the BTC administration and state government have been initiating strong strategies for strengthening welfare and development for the scribe community in days to come with providing facilities like insurance and pension for journalists’ fraternities. He informed that the BTC administration has already constituted an annual award for journalists from the BTR region. He further added that a Journalists Welfare Board (JWB) for working journalists in the region will also be initiated soon to extend welfare and development services for the journalists.