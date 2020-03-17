BTC poll: 26 file nominations, Hagrama to contest from Debargaon and Kachugaon

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 17: Altogether 26 candidates filed their nominations in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts on Tuesday for the upcoming elections to Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) slated on April 4.

BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary filed nomination for Kachugaon constituency before assistant returning officer at Gossaigaon sub-division on Tuesday.

Mohilary is contesting from two seats in Debargaon and Kachugaon constituencies.

Mohilary filed his nomination papers for Debargaon constituency before assistant returning officer in Kokrajhar on Monday.

The other BPF candidates who filed their nominations are: Reoreoa Narzihary (Jomduar), Mrityunjay Narzary (Saraibill), Rahindra Brahma (Guma) and Abdul Khalek Mondal (Srirampur).

UPPL candidates who filed their nominations are: Jyotirindra Brahma (Dotma), Ukil Mushahary (Kachugaon), Shila Basumatary (Saraibil) and Jiran Basumatary (Jomduar).

UPPL candidates Rabiram Brahma (Banargaon), Buddadev Mushahary (Debargaon), Hitesh Mushahary (Salakati) filed their papers.

15 candidates filed their nominations for 12 constituencies in Kokrajhar district.

In Kokrajhar sub-division, six candidates filed their papers for four constituencies before assistant returning officers.

Four candidates from UPPL, including Pratibha Brahma (Baukhungri), Rabiram Brahma (Banargaon), Hitesh Mushahary (Salakati) and Buddadev Mushahary (Debargaon) filed their papers before the assistant returning officer here.

Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) candidate Manaj Kumar Rabha filed nomination for Debargaon constituency and independent Nijwm Mashahary for Salakati constituency.

In Gossaigaon subdivision, nine candidates five from BPF and four from UPPL filed their papers before assistant returning officer at Gossaigaon sub-division.

11 candidates filed their papers in Chirang district on Tuesday. Four candidates files their papers in Kajalgaon Sadar and seven candidates filed their papers in Bijni civil sub-division.

BPF candidate Saikhong Basumatary and UPPL candidate Maoti Brahma Hazoary filed their papers for 13-Chirang (ST) constituency.

Two UPPL candidates Ranjit Basumatary and Rwngwra Narzary filed their papers for 14-Chirang Duars (ST) constituency and 15-Kajalgaon (ST) constituency before the assistant returning officer at their respective constituencies.

Guneswar Goyary (UPPL), Arun Narzary (Cong) filed papers for Subhaijhar constituency, James Basumatary (BPF) and Nirmal Brahma (UPPL) for Nichima, Suresh Daimary (UPPL) for Manas Serfang, Moniwin Muchahary (Ind) and Lankeswar Dev Ray (CPIM) filed their nominations for Thuribari on Tuesday.