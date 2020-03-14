BTC poll: BJP to field candidates in all 40 seats

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 14: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will field its candidates in all 40 seats in the upcoming elections to Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) slated on April 4.

This was announced by senior BJP leader and minister of state for irrigation Bhavesh Kalita here on Saturday.

Earlier, the BJP had decided to go alone to the BTC polls at a meeting held with the workers of the saffron party in Goreswar on Wednesday.

“We have decided to contest in BTC elections alone. The elections will test the organisational grounds of BJP and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) like last panchayat elections did for AGP and BJP. We are eyeing to form the government in BTC,” Kalita said.

He also mentioned that around 400 party workers have applied for party tickets in BTC polls which are scheduled to be held on April 4.

The BPF with its 12 MLAs is an alliance of BJP-led government in Assam.

“However, the decision to fight the BTC poll alone will not affect the state alliance,” a senior BJP leader said.