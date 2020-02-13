BTC poll: Hagrama confident of BPF’s victory

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 13: Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Hagrama Mohilary on Thursday claimed that Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) will get majority in the upcoming BTC election slated for April next.

Mohilary, who is also BPF supremo, said that BPF will contest the elections forging an alliance with BJP and AGP.

Addressing a press conference here, Mohilary said that his party was fully prepared to contest the elections.

“The peoples will continue to support us in the elections. We are also planning to make an alliance with UG Brahma-led UPPL. We offered Rajya Sabha seat to UG Brahma if he comes to BPF,” Mohilary said.

Reacting to the unification move of the four factions of the NDFB, Mohilary said the move of unification among the Bodo groups is indeed laudable.

However, Mohilary criticised former All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) president Pramod Boro for his double standard politics and said the person who never talked of politics now resigned from the student body and joined the politics.

“There will be tough contest between BPF and Pramod Boro in the upcoming elections,” he said.