BTC poll on April 4, counting on April 8

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 11: The elections to the 40 seats of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) will be held on April 4, state election commissioner Alok Kumar informed here on Wednesday.

As per the poll schedule, the counting of votes will be conducted on April 8.

The last day of filing nominations is March 18 and scrutinity of nomination papers will be done on the next day. The last date for withdrawal of nomination is March 21 and re-polling will be conducted on April 6.

For the first time the candidates have been asked to open separate bank accounts for election expenditure, Kumar said adding that the expenditure limit for a constituency is Rs 5 lakh.

In addition to this, the SEC has sought the cooperation of state police force to regulate the social media for any hate speech or any other post which may violate the code of conduct for the elections.

A total of 23,86,359 voters, including seven transgenders will cast their votes in 3,077 polling centres spreading over 10 sub divisions of four BTAD districts- Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baska and Udalguri, Kumar said addressing a press conference at Assam Administrative Staff College here Wednesday.

Poll schedule

Last date of filing nomination : March 18

Scrutiny of nomination : March 19

Last date of withdrawal of candidature : March 21

Publication of list of candidates : March 21

Date of –poll : April 4

Date of repoll if any : April 6

Date of counting : April 8

Of 3,077 polling centres, 1,250 are sensitive and 521 are very sensitive polling stations, Kumar said.

“The political parties have been requested to maintain the Code of Conduct for a free and fair election,” he said.

The SEC said as many as 15,000 poll personnel will be deployed for the poll process. “Altogether 10 general observers, 10 expenditure observers and four police observers have been appointed for the elections,” he said.

Refusing to inform about the security arrangements for the poll, the SEC said that additional security forces will be deployed to maintain peace during voting for the elections depending on the situation.

Meanwhile, leaders of various political parties, including Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary and United people’s Party Liberation (UPPL) president Pramod Boro welcomed the election notification issued by State Election Commission (SEC) for holding poll to the BTC on April 4.

“It is a good message for the people of BTAD. We are ready for the poll. We will contest the poll in alliance with the BJP and AGP. We will come to the power for the fourth consecutive time,” Mohilary said.

While welcoming the poll announcement, the UPPL president said that it is good the electoral process will end before the Bwisagu or Bohag Bihu festival. “We welcome the poll schedule. We are ready for a free and fair poll,” Boro said.

The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) president Dipen Boro said the election will pave the way for a “parivartan” in the Bodo society.

He also urged the young voters to vote for righteous candidates for a change in the Bodo society.

Former Rajya Sabha MP and founder president of UPPL UG Brahma also welcomed the poll announcement and said that it is a way of democracy to elect people’s representative through the elections.