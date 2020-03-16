BTC poll: Pramod Boro, Hagrama and 5 others file papers

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 16: United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) president Pramod Boro, Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) supremo Hagrama Mohilary and five other candidates have filed their papers on Monday for the elections to 40 seats of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) slated for April 4.

Boro filed his nomination before the assistant returning officer at Tamulpur.

Accompanied by former UPPL president and Rajya Sabha elder UG Brahma, former ABMSU leader Nazrul Islam and several thousands of supporters, Boro filed his paper to contest the poll from Goybari constituency in Baksa district.

“This time the people will vote for a parivartan. They want good governance and development,” Boro told reporters here.

“Only UPPL can give good governance and clean administration to the people,” Boro said.

He claimed that the UPPL will get single majority in the election and form the council.

BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary filed his nomination papers for Deborgaon constituency in Kokrajhar on Monday.

Mohilary filed his nomination after leading a huge procession of a large number of party workers and supporters to Kokrajhar deputy commissioner’s office.

The BTC chief was accompanied by BPF leader and social welfare minister Pramila Rani Brahma during the filing of the nomination papers.

Along with him three other candidates of the BPF, Rajib Brahma (Banargaon), Doneshwar Gayari (Baokhungri) and Derhasat Basumatry (Salakati) also filed their nomination papers.

“The BJP-AGP and BPF alliance will get 25-30 out of total 40 seats. Our main opponents are UPPL and ABSU,” Mohilary said after filing nomination.

Meanwhile, BPF candidate for Mushalpur constituency and sitting BTC executive member Ansumwi Khunggur Boro filed his nomination before the assistant returning officer at Mushalpur.

Two other candidates also filed nominations in Chirang (S) sub-division on Monday.

BTC deputy chief Kampa Borgayari filed his nomination for 14- Chirang Duars (ST) constituencies before the assistant returning officer Jayanta Sarkar and former BTC Legislative Assembly speaker Paniram Brahma for 15- Kajalgaon (ST) Constituency before the assistant returning officer Karmadev Brahma.

They were accompanied by tribal affairs minister Chandan Brahma and over ten thousand BPF supporters.

The last date of filing nomination is March 18.