BTC polls counting today, security tightened

Who will have the last laugh: Hagrama, Himanta or Promod?

HT Correspondent

UDALGURI, Dec 11: The stage is set for the counting of votes of the fourth Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election on Saturday one of the “most unpredictable” and widely contested since 2005.

The counting for the high stake poll will be held amid thick three tier security arrangement where only authorised poll agents, candidates, official staff and authorised media persons will be allowed entry. The counting will start from 8 am and will be held in 10 sub-division headquarters of the 4 districts viz. Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri.

The counting will be held in Kokrajhar, Gossaigaon, Parbatjhora, Chirang, Bijni, Tamulpur, Salbari, Mushalpur, Bhergaon and Udalguri.

The fate of 241 candidates for 40 BTC constituencies will be decided on Saturday. An overall 77.9 percent turnout was recorded in the BTC polls held in two phases.

While 77 percent turnout was recorded on December 7 in the first phase in Udalguri and Baksa. 78.8 percent turnout was recorded in the second phase on December 10 in Kokrajhar and Chirang.

Meanwhile, re-polling was held in a polling station in Gossaigaon of Kokrajhar district on Friday.

Apart from Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP), United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) , Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), Congress-AIUDF and Naba Sarania led Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) have fielded candidates in the BTC polls.

“The administration has made adequate security arrangement to thwart any untoward incident, necessary security personals have been deployed in the Bhergaon sub-divisional headquarter,” said returning officer, Bhergaon, Gakul Chandra Brahma.

Considering the high voltage political fight and possible violence, the Chirang district administration has decided to impose section 144 CrPC on Friday, a day ahead of the counting day.

It said that there were apprehensions of unlawful interference causing a disturbance in the process of the counting of votes, serious breach of public peace and tranquility with the stray incidents after counting of votes and declaration of results and also there was an apprehension of intra-party rivalry, teasing, mocking during post declaration of results.

To check on such activities, the district administration has “Restricted the entry of an unauthorized person in the counting halls and even assembly of three or more persons in and around the 100-meter radius of the counting halls.”

It has also barred the political parties from organising victory rallies and bursting of fire crackers.

Besides, teasing or mocking and the use of provocative languages by the victorious political party towards the defeated political party was also barred by the district administration.

Police said that they were completely ready to ensure peace and check on any untoward incidents on Saturday and thereafter. “All forces are ready to thwart any nuisance,” said a top official.