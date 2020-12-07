BTC polls: Fate of 132 candidates to be sealed today 

HT Correspondent

UDALGURI, Dec 6: The stage is set for the fourth Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election – the “most unpredictable” and widely contested since 2005, yet one where the ruling Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), despite anti-incumbency, remained the party to beat.

The first phase of the BTC elections will take place on Monday in Udalguri and Baksa district.

132 candidates are in the fray in 10 constituencies in Udalguri and 11 in Baksa districts.

A total of 23,82,036 voters, including 11,79,020 women, will exercise their franchise in the two phases of the polls to the local council, which was formed in 2003 and elections are being held since 2005.

The polling and presiding officers started to move to their respective booths since Sunday morning. On the other hand, the elections will be conducted maintaining full Covid-19 protocols.

Elaborate security arrangements have also been made to ensure peaceful and fair elections.

The high-stake election, which will be held amid thick security, where 6,22,408 voters will decide the fate of 60 candidates in 10 constituencies of Udalguri district where people will vote for good governance, peace and security in the Bodo belt.

The voting will take place from 7.30 am till 4.30 pm on Monday. The polls this time look interesting with the entry of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) throwing a strong fight to Bodoland People’s Front (BPF).

BPF is majorly facing a huge challenge particularly from the United People’s Party Liberal headed by Pramod Boro backed by the influential All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), which is making a spirited bid to oust the BPF, while BJP has also put all its might to oust BPF banking on the anti-incumbency wave.

Other players such as the Congress-AIUDF are on the other hand trying hard to revive itself through the polls for next year’s assembly election.

The Independent candidates backed by Naba Sarania led Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) are also trying to get a toehold in the Udalguri district.

“The BTC is experiencing the maturing of a vibrant democracy. The people have more choices with entry of BJP and UPPL,” said political analyst Zakir Hussain.

A retired professor of Tangla College said “It’s going to be the most unpredictable polls since BTC came into existence. In all likelihood, it will throw up a surprise result. But the BPF still remains the party to beat.”

Bhergaon SDO(C) Gakul Ch. Brahma said they were prepared to hold the election in a free and fair manner and has made adequate security arrangements to thwart any untoward incident.

The second phase of polling in 19 seats of Chirang and Kokrajhar will take place on December 10. Votes polled in both phases will be counted on December 12.

The election to the 40-member BTC was scheduled on April 4, but it was postponed due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Subsequently, Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi assumed administration of the council on the expiry of its five-year term on April 27, 2020.