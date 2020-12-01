BTC polls: Top cop talks tough against violence

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Dec 1: Assam Police director general Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Tuesday pledged for a ‘zero-tolerance’ attitude towards any form of violence in the poll-bound Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) saying that perpetrators of all disruptive acts will be strictly dealt with.

“A zero-tolerance policy will be adopted to deal with any subversive activity or misadventure on the part of anyone, be it miscreants, outfits or people linked to them. Peace has returned to BTR and anyone planning to disrupt the peaceful environment would be severely dealt with,” Mahanta said reviewing security arrangements ahead of the two-phase polls to the 40-member council from December 7.

“There will be no tolerance for any kind of violence. If any miscreants or political goons have planned to do any subversive activities, I want to warn him of the consequences. They must avoid such ideas,” he added.

Mahanta further appealed to people of BTC to inform police if they receive any information about elements/outfits planning to disrupt the peaceful environment in the region ahead of the polls.

“About 30 additional companies of forces will be deployed now, and, if needed, we will deploy more. We want a free and fair election this time,” Mahanta said.

“We have identified that the majority of the polling stations in BTC are either sensitive or very sensitive. Though BTC has a history of bloodshed during previous elections, we want people to witness a free and fair poll this time,” Mahanta said.

The DGP also met DC and SP and other senior officials during his visit to the BTAD headquarters on Tuesday.

The elections will be held in Udalguri and Baksa districts in the first phase on December 7, while voting will take place in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts on December 10.

The counting of votes for both the phases will be held on December 12.

Since May 25, the police have seized over 80 firearms, 1628 ammunition, 197 grenades, three IEDs, 26 detonators, two kilograms of explosives and at least 16 rocket-propelled grenades. These recoveries included AK56 rifles, AK47 rifles, 7.65mm pistols, 8mm pistols, M4 rifles, MQ81 rifles and HK rifles.