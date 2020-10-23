BTR to be under Governor’s rule till elections

Poll panel asked to complete electoral process within Dec 15

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 22: The state cabinet on Thursday decided to extend Governor’s Rule in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) till elections were conducted.

The cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, also urged Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) to complete the electoral process within December 15.

The elections to the 40 seats of BTR was slated on April 4, but was postponed due to Covid-19 induced lockdown.

On expiry of the term of executive committee of the council, the administration of the council was brought under the Governor on April 27.

Majority of political parties, including Hagrama Mohilary-led Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and Congress have opposed Governor’s Rule and demanded elections to the council.

The chief minister chaired an all-party meeting, where he had stated that importance would be given to take forward the democratic process while observing all necessary health protocols and both the government and opposition must be united to serve the interest of the people.

Among other decisions, the state cabinet also decided to provide funding to Gaushalas to feed the cows.

“Usually the trusts which run the Gaushalas feed the cattle with the public donation. But in many cases, the Gaushalas run out of funds for feeding the cattle and that’s why the state cabinet has decided to chip in and provide a gap fund to all these needy Gaushalas,” parliamentary affairs minister Chandra Mohan Patowary told reporters after the meeting of the council of ministers.

The cabinet also approved an amendment in the Assam excise rules 2016, prohibiting inter-district shifting of liquor licensed premises.

The criteria for shifting of licensed premises within the district was approved as it was leading to an imbalance in the distribution of liquor shops, creating space for the illegal sale of liquor, Patowary said.

It will help in maintaining the ratio of liquor vends across all districts, he added.

The cabinet also approved an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to be given to the next of kin of Roben Das, the police constable who died on duty while apprehending cattle smugglers.

Constable Roben Das died during a search operation against cattle smugglers at Mankachar in South Salmara district along Indo-Bangla border on October 18.

The cabinet also approved exemption of sand, steel, bitumen etc, to be used in construction of the proposed Majuli bridge, from state GST, royalty and local taxes.

It further decided that the state government would bear the cost of land required for the approach roads of the proposed Majuli bridge.