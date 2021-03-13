Buddhists get together for Maitri Sabha

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, March 12: The Federation of Barua Buddhist Welfare Association of Assam (FBBWAA) on Sunday will organize a “Maitri Sabha” at Rupai Siding Buddha Vihar premises under Tinsukia district where distinguished Barua Buddhist community people of Assam shall be felicitated and Sangha Daan Programme with more than 25 Buddhist Bhikkhu will be present.

SubhashBarua and Sibu Talukdar both president and secretary general of FBBWAA informed that Barua Buddhist community people from across Assam shall attend.

“BetiPadaoBetiBachao” special programme for promoting girl child education will be the main theme of “MaitriSabha” said Sibu Talukdar