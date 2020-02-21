Budding danseuse commits suicide, husband arrested

HT Correspondent

HOWRAGHAT, Feb 21: Six days after mysterious death of a budding danseuse Mercy Bora, police have arrested her husband Pranab Bora suspecting him to be involved in the case.

Bora was charged with case no. 9/2020 under section 306 of IPC. Mercy, the daughter of surrendered ULFA leader Bijay Phukan alias Dulal Bora, had committed suicide at her bed room at Kampuriya village under Dokmoka police station on February 14.

The incident took place just two months after Mercy’s marriage with Pranab.

The police have the reason to believe that Pranab had created a situation forcing Mercy to commit suicide.

Police suspected that Pranab also torn out some pages of diary of Mercy where she had written the cause of her suicide.

Moreover, Pranab also deleted some phone numbers and videos from the cell phone of Mercy after her suicide.