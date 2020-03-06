Budget: Rs 50 cr to KAAC, Rs 20 crore to NCHAC

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 6: The state budget for 2020-21 proposed Rs 50 crore one time assistance to Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and Rs 20 crore to North Cachar Hills Autonomous council (NCHAC).

“I propose to allot Rs 50 crore as one-time special grant for undertaking various developmental works in Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC),” finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced while presenting the state budget.

“Steps will be taken to make the Assam University Campus set up in Diphu, more vibrant with adequate infrastructure and academically more efficient and we will make all serious efforts by taking up with Union government,” he said.

“Since, there is only one Government college in Karbi Anglong, I propose one more government college for Science stream and for this purpose I propose to allocate Rs 1 crore,” he said.

In case of Dima Hasao, the minister said Rs 20 crore is proposed to be allotted as one-time special grant to the council in the budget.

“I would also like to mention here that many other important announcements in this budget including new educational institutions, silk mission etc. will also be implemented in Sixth Schedule areas in addition to the special schemes to be taken against the one-time grants,” he said

“Our government is fully aware of both challenges and opportunities in development of areas in Assam under VIth Schedule of the Constitution. The area specific special requirement of Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao and Bodoland Territorial Council will always be our priority and we will continue to give our special attention to the councils,” he further said.

“I have made an all time higher allocation of funds to the councils. This amount is about 20% more than last years’ budget,” the minister claimed.

In order to meet the critical infrastructure gap in this area, the state government proposes to allot Rs 200 crore as one time grant to Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) over and above the SOPD allocation.

“Though education sector is entrusted subject, looking at the critical gaps in education infrastructure, I propose to provide Rs 25 crore to BTC in the current budget for this purpose,” he added.