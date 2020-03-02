Budget Session: Cong, AIUDF walk out over anti-CAA protest

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 2: Members of opposition Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) staged a walkout from house on the first day of the budget session which began on a stormy note here on Monday.

They staged walkout after speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami reserved his decision on allowing an adjournment motion over the government’s role in the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the state. Listening to both ruling and opposition, the speaker said, “There are some points which I need to read. I will verify both the notices and I reserve my ruling for tomorrow.”

Both Congress and AIUDF members started shouting slogans, and came to the Well of the House. BJP MLAs too followed them and raised slogans against the opposition parties. The speaker repeatedly requested the BJP members to go back to their seats but the ruling party members paid no heed to that.

Later after the BJP members returned to their seats on request from parliamentary affairs minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Congress and AIUDF MLAs staged a walkout and did not return to the House for the rest of the day.

After the speaker allowed AIUDF MLA Hafiz Bashir Ahmed and opposition leader Debabrata Saikia to speak about the admissibility of two adjournment motions, Saikia said that the government has violated the freedom of expression by imposing 144 during CAA protest. He cited rulings of various high courts of the country legitimising the right to protest.

Saikia said the motion of the Congress did not have anything to do with the CAA and it was related to the government’s role in suppressing a democratic movement by people. “It is about the violation of democratic rights. Five persons were killed without any provocation. No tear gas, no lathicharge, no rubber bullets were used, but they were killed in firing. We need to discuss that,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ahmed said that now there seems to be a dangerous trend to brand protesters as anti-nationals and the “government is doing it for political gains”. “As per Article 19 of the Constitution, protest is a fundamental right, but the government has taken some steps to curtail peoples’ freedom of expression and the right to protest. When a fundamental right is violated, it must be addressed urgently,” Ahmed added.

In his reply, parliamentary affairs minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said, “There is no need to adjourn all proceedings of the House and discuss this issue as other methods are there to raise the topic. Also, the police force is responsible for maintaining law and order. They cannot be a subject of an adjournment motion. Besides, several petitions related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act are pending in the Supreme Court. So, it is a sub-judice matter,” he added.

After Patowary’s reply, speaker Goswami said, “Even if I allow the adjournment motion, it will not be today. I will fix a date for this. There are points that I need to evaluate. So, I am taking time.”

Following this, the Congress and AIUDF MLAs staged walks out from the house for the rest of the day.

Congress MLA suspended for disrupting House

Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed was suspended from the first day of the budget session of the state assembly on Monday after the MLA refused to sit down even as he was denied permission to raise an issue related to the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

As soon as the Question Hour got over, Ahmed wanted to raise a point of order over some anomalies allegedly committed by the office of the State BRC coordinator. Denying him permission, speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami said that the issue did not fall under the point of order category and asked Ahmed to meet him in his chamber to discuss it further.

However, Ahmed did not pay any heed to the speaker’s ruling and continued to speak. Announcing that his speech would not be recorded, Goswami repeatedly asked Ahmed to sit down. “When I am standing, you must sit. This is the rule,” Goswami shouted several times but the MLA continued to argue with the speaker.

Finally, Goswami said, “I suspend Sherman Ali Ahmed for obstructing the house. Please leave. You cannot spoil the precious time of the house.” Later marshals had to escort him from his seat to the gate. (With PTI inputs)